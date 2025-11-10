Wound-Closing Devices

A US Food and Drug Administration advisory panel has recommended approval of two medical devices which are used to close a leg wound after angioplasty. The two products, both based on collagen plugs, are Datascope's VasoSeal and Kensey-Nash's AngioSeal. Analysts estimate the market for these products in the USA could reach as much as $200 million within a few years. AngioSeal will be marketed by Quinton Instrument Co, a unit of American Home Products.