WRI licenses Inforsense's translational medicine software

InforSense, a leading developer of integrative analytics platforms, says that the USA-based Windber Research Institute has chosen to extend their collaboration and license a customized technology as the basis for its next-generation translational medicine solution, to be used by informaticians, medical researchers and clinicians throughout its R&D operations. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
One of the scientists working at the WRI, Colonel Shriver, chief of general surgery at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center, said that the "InforSense platform provides an unprecedented and comprehensive solution to the complex bioinformatics needs of the Clinical Breast Care Project at the WRI."
