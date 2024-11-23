WSMI Asia Pacific Conference 1998

The World Self-Medication Industry (previously the World Federation ofProprietary Medicine Manufacturers) is holding its third annual Asia Pacific Regional Conference on March 2-3, 1998, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The theme of the meeting will be Responsible Self-Medication: Recognizing its Role in Total Healthcare.

Contact the Congress Secretariat at the Malaysian Pharmaceutical Trade and Manufacturers Association in KL, phone: +60 3 256 2493; fax: +60 3 255 2143.