WTO Aid For Generic Development

The new World Trade Organization provision extending the life of new patents from 17 years to 20 will help generic firms, it is claimed. Pharmaceutical Resources president Kenneth Sawyer said it will give his company a lag of a year or 18 months in which to generate more products that are difficult to manufacture and bring to market.

Schein president Martin Sperber agreed, saying that the patent extension would increase the period during which his company will develop a larger list of products and open up additional opportunities.