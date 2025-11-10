WTO Aid For Generic Development

The new World Trade Organization provision extending the life of new patents from 17 years to 20 will help generic firms, it is claimed. Pharmaceutical Resources president Kenneth Sawyer said it will give his company a lag of a year or 18 months in which to generate more products that are difficult to manufacture and bring to market.
Schein president Martin Sperber agreed, saying that the patent extension would increase the period during which his company will develop a larger list of products and open up additional opportunities.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze