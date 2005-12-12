WTO generics waiver for LDCs made permanent

World Trade Organization member states have made permanent the waiver adopted August 30, 2003, enabling poor countries to obtain generic versions of patented drugs by setting aside a Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights Agreement provision that could hinder exports of drugs made under compulsory license to nations unable to produce them.

This decision (under which, for the first time, a core WTO agreement will be amended) will be formally built into TRIPS when two thirds of WTO members have ratified the change. They have set themselves until December 1, 2007, to do this, and the waiver remains in force until then.

This completes the process started with the November 2001 Doha Declaration on TRIPS and Health (Marketletters passim). TRIPS' article 31(f) says production under compulsory licensing must be predominantly for the domestic market, but it was feared this could limit the ability of nations that cannot make drugs from importing generics from countries where they are patented. As with the waiver, the amendment says any WTO nation can export drugs made under compulsory license for this purpose; they may need to change their laws to do so.