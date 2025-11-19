Wednesday 19 November 2025

WTO Ratification: Indo-American Relations Could Sour

4 December 1995

With India still far from parliamentary ratifications of its accession to the World Trade Organization, the issue of patenting of pesticides from India's neem tree may turn Indo-American relations sour, comments the Marketletter's Indian correspondent. The repercussions over efforts of a US company (W R Grace) to patent pesticides from the neem tree may have far-reaching implications, as the US Congress has still not ratified the biodiversity convention framed at the Rio Earth Summit in 1992.

Raising the possibility, the Washington Times has said that the Rio Convention had obliged industrial countries which use the genetic resources of poor nations to share the research, profits and technology for new drugs or food developed from them. The newspaper report, quoting former environment minister Kamal Nath, has said that India is drafting legislation to regulate the removal of genetic material and may link the issue to Washington's demand for stronger safeguards for intellectual property rights. Mr Nath said: "we have protected our national parks, sanctuaries and national forests. What we protect becomes the raw material for the biotechnology industry of the developed countries without any benefits accruing to India."

Analysts were quoted by the Washington Times as saying that by manipulating world opinion in international organizations, developed nations have managed to put developing countries on the defensive as far as IPR is concerned. The reality is that developed countries owe much more to developing nations than they have acknowledged, the analysts reportedly said.

