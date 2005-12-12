WTO trade chiefs urged to eliminate tariffs on medicines

World Trade Organization Director General Pascal Lamy must urge the global trading body to eliminate taxes and tariffs on medicines and medical devices at the upcoming Hong Kong Ministerial meeting next month, say 10 international development and health care organizations and members of the No Taxes on Drugs and Devices Initiative (NtDDi) in a letter to the official.
The letter, signed by the international health care group, Catholic Medical Mission Board, whose mission is to provide quality medical care and services, without discrimination, to people in need around the world, joined with other leading groups such as Americans for Tax Reform to request Mr Lamy to immediately open a public inquiry and hearings at the highest levels to investigate the policies and practices of taxing medicines by many member states of the WTO.
The members of NtDDi believe that the policy of taxing medicines and medical devices has a negative affect on advances in public health, limits treatment, slows economic growth and development and leads to unnecessary suffering for millions.
