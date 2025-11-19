Wyeth Acts To Protect Premarin Business

Wyeth-Ayerst has filed a petition in the USA to prevent the approval of generic versions of its Premarin (conjugated estrogens) hormone replacement therapy product. A generic version made by Duramed would cost a fraction of the cost of Premarin (five cents versus 40 cents a day), but Wyeth maintains that this version may not be as effective as the branded product.

Because Premarin is a natural product comprising a mix of estrogens extracted from the urine of pregnant mares, making a bioequivalent generic is not easy. The US Food and Drug Administration has identified five types of estrogen that studies suggest are central to Premarin's effectiveness, but Wyeth's new petition claims that Premarin in fact has six vital estrogens, and without the last one - called delta 8,9 DHES - the generic might not be as effective in the long term.

Duramed believes that Wyeth is simply trying to block the approval of a competitor for its $850 million drug, and claims that the FDA and its advisors have classified the delta estrogen as an impurity from the horse urine. Duramed chief executive Thomas Arlington said that its generic is synthetic, with each component carefully controlled. "If politics rule over science, I think consumers are going to be hurt," he said.