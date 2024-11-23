Wyeth-Ayerst Signs Synvisc Deal With Biomatrix

- Wyeth-Ayerst has signed a marketing and distribution agreement withBiomatrix for Synvisc, its therapy for osteoarthritis of the knee. Wyeth will pay an upfront fee of $4 million to Biomatrix, and a further $19 million upon European launch, US Food and Drug Administration approval and US launch. In November last year, an advisory panel to the FDA recommended Synvisc be cleared for marketing. Wyeth will market the product in the USA, as well as certain European and Middle Eastern countries.