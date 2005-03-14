Wyeth continues vaccine alliance with Ambion Diagnostics

Ambion Diagnostics has entered into a new agreement with fellow USA-based Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, to continue its alliance in the development and supply of current Good Manufacturing Practice-grade RNA that will be incorporated as a component in the drug major's innovative vaccine program. Ambion will manufacture RNA transcripts according to QSR guidelines and will supply the material at a scale sufficient to meet Wyeth's requirements for Phase I/II clinical trials.

This accord represents a significant milestone towards Ambion's goal of establishing leadership in the area of contract development and manufacturing services for RNA-based applications, the company says. Under terms of the new deal, Ambion will optimize synthesis and purification of very long RNA molecules suitable for use in the production of human therapeutics. Subsequent manufacture of the RNA transcripts will be performed at Ambion's state-of-the-art cGMP facilities.