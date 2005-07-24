Wyeth launches menopause information awareness campaign

US health care giant Wyeth has launched a new campaign to stress the importance of consulting a health care professional at menopause, after research indicates a 30% drop in women seeking information about the condition from their doctors.
The campaign, which features US actress Cheryl Ladd, is a multilevel effort comprising network and cable advertising and a new on-line resource, www.TalkingToYourDoctor.com, where women can receive more information about health during the menopause and after, the firm said.
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