Wyeth named to R&D "pipelineline to watch"

US drug major Wyeth says that the R&D Directions annual report of Top 10 Pharmaceutical Pipelines has listed the company's pipeline as one of the top 10, and named it as "the Pipeline to Watch."

"In the past four years, Wyeth R&D has re-invented itself, resulting in significant improvements in the productivity, quality and innovation of our pipeline," said Robert Ruffolo, president of Wyeth Research, in accepting the award.