Wyeth pays Karo Bio milestone under LXR accord

Swedish drugmaker Karo Bio says it will to receive a milestone payment from US drug major Wyeth as part of their 2001 collaboration, which was extended in August 2005 for one year, with the primary objective of selecting a compound for clinical development. The achievement of this significant milestone triggers a payment to Karo Bio. Under mutual agreement by the parties, other financial details have not been publicly disclosed. The firms' R&D efforts are centered on LXR, a nuclear hormone receptor that is an important regulator of cholesterol metabolism in mammals. Karo Bio noted that LXR has many features that make it an attractive drug development target for prevention and treatment of atherosclerosis and dyslipidemia.