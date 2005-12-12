Wyeth Pharma gets $32M NIH contract for HIV vaccine research

Wyeth Pharmaceuticals has been awarded a five-year, $32.0 million contract from the Division of AIDS of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, a part of the US National Institutes of Health, for the development of therapeutic HIV vaccines in conjunction with researchers at the University of Pennsylvania, Duke University and Beth Israel/Deaconess Hospital in Boston.

Through the HIV Vaccine Design and Development Teams (HVDDT) program, Wyeth will develop and clinically evaluate novel adjuvant-enhanced plasmid DNA and peptide-based vaccines for use in a prime-boost therapeutic regimen to help treat HIV infection.

Previously, the NIH had awarded Wyeth two five-year contracts to evaluate two separate preventative HIV vaccine strategies, the company noted.