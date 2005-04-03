Wyeth reaffirms 1st qtr EPS guidance

US pharmaceutical major Wyeth has reaffirmed its guidance for the first quarter of 2005, noting a significant discrepancy with the Thomson First Call mean analysts estimate of $0.67 diluted earnings per share.

Wyeth predicts that, given the strong performance of a number of its key brands, continued favorable exchange rates and other factors, pro forma diluted EPS for the 2005 first quarter will be around $0.75 or higher. The company reaffirmed its 2005 full-year pro forma diluted EPS forecast of $2.70-$2.80, adding that, if current business trends continue, full-year earnings could reach the higher end of the range.