Wyeth reaffirms 1st qtr EPS guidance

US pharmaceutical major Wyeth has reaffirmed its guidance for the first quarter of 2005, noting a significant discrepancy with the Thomson First Call mean analysts estimate of $0.67 diluted earnings per share.
Wyeth predicts that, given the strong performance of a number of its key brands, continued favorable exchange rates and other factors, pro forma diluted EPS for the 2005 first quarter will be around $0.75 or higher. The company reaffirmed its 2005 full-year pro forma diluted EPS forecast of $2.70-$2.80, adding that, if current business trends continue, full-year earnings could reach the higher end of the range.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze