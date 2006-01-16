Wyeth's 2006 guidance up 10% on last year

US drug major Wyeth says it expects pro forma diluted earnings per share for 2006 to be $2.97-$3.07, excluding any potential restructuring charges resulting from its ongoing review of business processes and systems.
The New Jersey-headquartered company had previously issued full-year 2005 guidance of $2.80-$2.90 in pro forma diluted EPS. In a press statement, the company said it anticipates the actual results to slightly exceed the upper end of the range.
Despite this, the guidance fell below the expectations of industry observers. Analysts polled by Thomson First Call had said they expected Wyeth to earn $3.16 per share. However, a spokesman for the drug major told MarketWatch that this estimate does not account for $0.12-$0.15 in options expensing.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
