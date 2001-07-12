Wyeth's Efexor XL licensed for GAD in UK

Wyeth Laboratories has been granted approval in the UK to market itsantidepressant Efexor XL (venlafaxine) for the long-term treatment of patients with generalized anxiety disorder.
Efexor XL, a serotonin/noradrenaline reuptake inhibitor, is the first alternative to short-term benzodiazepine treatment for GAD in the UK. Current guidelines in the country limit benzodiazepine treatment to between two and four weeks, and other than Efexor XL there are no drugs licensed for the long-term management of the disorder.
