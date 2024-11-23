Wyeth's Rotavirus Vaccine To Be Reviewed By FDA

- Wyeth Laboratories' Product License Application for its rotavirusvaccine has been accepted for review by the US Food and Drug Administration. If approved, the vaccine will be orally administered to infants at two, four and six months of age. The company is requesting that the US trade name be RotaShield. Wyeth reports that it is also seeking to market the vaccine outside the USA, where it will be made available under the trade name Rotamune.