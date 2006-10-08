Wyeth's Tygacil comparable to J&J's Levaquin

The USA's Wyeth Pharmaceuticals presented strong Phase III study data on its first-in-class glycylcycline antibiotic Tygacil (tigecycline) in patients with community-acquired pneumonia at the 46th annual Interscience Conference on Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy, held in San Francisco, USA.
According to the integrated findings from two investigational clinical studies that included 846 patients, the agent cured 89.7% of patients hospitalized with CAP, compared to Johnson & Johnson's Levaqin (levofloxacin) - an existing treatment option for CAP, which cured 86.3%. However, the difference between these cure rates was not statistically significant.
Additional data showed that the length of hospital stay for patients treated with Tygacil was comparable to levofloxacin. The length of stay for both treatment groups totaled 6.3 days. The most common adverse events for Wyeth's drug were nausea (24.3%), vomiting (16.0%) and abdominal pain (5.7%), while the discontinuation rates due to adverse events for the agent and levofloxacin were similar (6.1% and 8.3%, respectively).
