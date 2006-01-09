Wyeth submits NDA on desvenlafaxine

US drug major Wyeth has submitted a New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration for its drug candidate desvenlafaxine extended release (DVS-233) for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

According to the New Jersey-headquartered firm, the clinical development program for major depressive disorder supporting the NDA investigated the serotonin/norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor, in patients with a broad range of symptoms associated with depression, including both emotional and somatic symptoms.