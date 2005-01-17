Wyeth to support diet drug amendment

In its ongoing fight to settle damages claims numbering tens of thousands relating to its fen-phen weight-loss products which were taken off the market in 1997 (Marketletters passim), US pharmaceutical major Wyeth, which has already set aside around $17 billion for legal costs, has said it will support the proposed Seventh Amendment to the National Diet Drug Settlement, clearing the way for a fairness hearing before Judge Harvey Bartle of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania Court on January 18.

Executed in May 2004, this Amendment would create a new claims processing structure, funding arrangement and payment schedule for Matrix Level I or II claims, the least serious but most numerous in the Settlement. The Court granted preliminary approval of the Amendment on August 26, 2004, and directed that notice be provided to the class.