Friday 22 November 2024

Wyeth updates on Guayama inspection

12 March 2007

US pharmaceutical major Wyeth says that the Food and Drug Administration's general re-inspection of the company's Guayama, Puerto Rico, manufacturing facility, which began in late January, is expected to take at least several more weeks to complete. The inspection is related to an FDA Warning Letter received in May 2006 that raised several specific concerns about manufacturing at the Guayama facility. As previously noted, Wyeth says it has undertaken a corrective action plan to improve compliance at the plant.

Confirms 2007 EPS guidance; reviews hormone litigation progress

Wyeth also reaffirmed its 2007 full-year pro forma diluted earnings per share guidance of $3.40 to $3.50, an increase of 8%-11% over 2006. This estimate excludes any potential restructuring charges resulting from the drugmaker's ongoing review of business processes and systems, it said, adding that diluted EPS for the 2007 first quarter is expected to exceed the current First Call mean analysts' estimate of $0.85.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze