Wyeth updates on Guayama inspection

US pharmaceutical major Wyeth says that the Food and Drug Administration's general re-inspection of the company's Guayama, Puerto Rico, manufacturing facility, which began in late January, is expected to take at least several more weeks to complete. The inspection is related to an FDA Warning Letter received in May 2006 that raised several specific concerns about manufacturing at the Guayama facility. As previously noted, Wyeth says it has undertaken a corrective action plan to improve compliance at the plant.
Confirms 2007 EPS guidance; reviews hormone litigation progress
Wyeth also reaffirmed its 2007 full-year pro forma diluted earnings per share guidance of $3.40 to $3.50, an increase of 8%-11% over 2006. This estimate excludes any potential restructuring charges resulting from the drugmaker's ongoing review of business processes and systems, it said, adding that diluted EPS for the 2007 first quarter is expected to exceed the current First Call mean analysts' estimate of $0.85.
