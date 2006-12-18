Wyeth updates on UK roll out of Enbrel PFS

USA-based drug major Wyeth says that Enbrel (etanercept), its targeted therapy for autoimmune conditions, will soon be available throughout the UK in an easy-to-use prefilled syringe format.
Those taking Enbrel at home will be switched to the 50mg PFS in March 2007 and those on twice-weekly Enbrel will have access to 25mg PFS from early next year.
Enbrel, which has been forecast to achieve blockbuster status for the treatment of psoriasis by 2010 (Marketletter September 18) and was co-developed with US biotechnology major Amgen, is the first and only biologic available in these two ready-to-use options, according to Wyeth.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze