Wyeth wins one of two PA diet drug cases

US drug major Wyeth has said that the jury deliberating in the cases of Judi Ellis versus Wyeth and Brigitt Redman vs Wyeth in the Court of Common Pleas in Philadelphia, found in favor of the company in the Redman case and for the plaintiff in that for Ms Ellis, awarding her $250,000 in compensatory damages. The verdict came at the close of the damages phase of this bifurcated (two-phase) trial. The verdict in the Redman vs Wyeth case ends this litigation. The Ellis vs Wyeth case will now move to the second (liability) phase of the trial, which is scheduled to begin Monday, December 27, 2004.

The trial began on December 15, 2004, before The Honorable Alex Bonavitacola. The plaintiffs alleged heart valve injury from the use of the diet drug Pondimin, a drug once marketed by Wyeth (Marketlettters passim).