Wyeth wins PA diet drug trial

US drug major Wyeth says that the jury in the cases of Melinda Hoyt versus Wyeth and DaLene Marlowe vs Wyeth in the Court of Common Pleas in Philadelphia has found in favor of Wyeth. The verdict came at the close of the first phase, the damages stage, of this bifurcated trial. This completes the litigation in these cases.

The trial began on February 15 before Judge Mark Bernstein. The plaintiffs alleged heart valve injury from the use of the fenfluramine-based diet drugs Pondimin and Redux, which were once marketed by Wyeth.