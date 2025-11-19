X-LICENSING DEAL FOR CIBA AND CHUGAI

Ciba Japan and Chugai Pharmaceutical have entered into a cross-licensing agreement for letrozole, an aromatase inhibitor developed by Ciba, and Q-35, a quinolone antibiotic developed by Chugai. Under the terms of the agreement, the companies will codevelop and comarket the two drugs on a reciprocal basis.
Letrozole is a new anticancer agent which is being developed in early Phase II trials by Ciba Japan for the treatment of breast cancer. Ciba has an established presence in this area and was the first company to bring a selective aromatase inhibitor to the market (Lentaron, generic name formestane, which was first launched in the UK in 1993). Letrozole is also in development in a number of other markets.
Q-35 is in Phase III trials in Japan, and is reported to have a broad spectrum of activity, including against Mycoplasma and Chlamydia species. Oral bioavailability and tissue penetration are said to be superior to other quinolones, reports Pharma Japan.
