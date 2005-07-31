Xanodyne completes buy of aaiPharma products

Xanodyne Pharmaceuticals, a privately-held, specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on innovative products in the therapeutic areas of women's health and pain management, say that it has completed the transaction to acquire most of the assets of aaiPharma's pharmaceuticals division (Marketletter July 25). The deal terms included $209.3 million cash and additional non-cash consideration.
"This is a major milestone in the history of our organization," said Xanodyne chief executive William Nuerge, adding: "we are well-positioned to take the company forward and continue to build on the past successes of Xanodyne. The acquisition of these aaiPharma assets expands our product offering significantly, and provides the critical mass for further growth and expansion."
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