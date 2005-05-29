Xanthus' Xanafide sees good safety data

US cancer specialist Xanthus Life Sciences has revealed positive data from a Phase I study of Xanafide (amonafide) in combination with cytosine arabinoside

In the study, the combination demonstrated promising activity in patients with poor-risk acute myeloid leukemia. The agent, an adenosine triphosphate-independent topoisomerase 2 inhibitor originally developed at Knoll Pharmaceuticals, which was acquired by Abbott Laboratories, exhibited an acceptable safety profile, according to the firm.