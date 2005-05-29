Xanthus' Xanafide sees good safety data

US cancer specialist Xanthus Life Sciences has revealed positive data from a Phase I study of Xanafide (amonafide) in combination with cytosine arabinoside
In the study, the combination demonstrated promising activity in patients with poor-risk acute myeloid leukemia. The agent, an adenosine triphosphate-independent topoisomerase 2 inhibitor originally developed at Knoll Pharmaceuticals, which was acquired by Abbott Laboratories, exhibited an acceptable safety profile, according to the firm.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze