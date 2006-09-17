Xceleron welcomes data from CREAM microdosing study

Xceleron, a UK contract research organization specializing in drug discovery, says that it expects the publication of data from the Consortium for Resourcing and Evaluating Microdosing (CREAM) study to further validate the approach for human use.
In the study, several compounds with known pharamcokinetic profiles were administered to subjects at microdose and therapeutic levels in an appropriate crossover design. The firm added that drugs selected for the trial included those expected to challenge the microdosing concept.
The assessment program was designed to address concerns that microdosing may not accurately predict the pharmacokinetic behavior of clinical doses, particularly that such assessments may miss non-linear effects that the drugs only display at pharmacological doses.
