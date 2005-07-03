Xechem completes sale of CepTor stake

Xechem International has completed the sale of the majority of its interest in fellow US firm CepTor Corp in a transaction that resulted in cash proceeds to the formerof $2.3 million.

CepTor is a former Xechem corporate spin-off that has been operating as an independent entity since February of this year, following the successful completion of its $12.0 million private equity offering. Upon the closing of the sale, Xechem was left with 500,000 shares of CepTor's common stock, or 15% of its original investment. Five-year options for 43 million shares of Xechem common stock that had previously been issued to William Pursley, the former's chief executive, were canceled as part of the transaction.