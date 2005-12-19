Xechem expands sickle cell arsenal

New Jersey, USA-based Xechem International says that it has acquired the exclusive, worldwide licensing rights to a new five-membered heterocyclic anti-sickling compound from the Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond. Early research has shown this anti-sickling agent to be a highly effective and relatively non-toxic treatment for sickle cell disease. The new compound further expands Xechem's existing portfolio of products to be used in the fight against this disease.

Previously, Xechem successfully acquired the exclusive worldwide license from the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development, Ministry of Health, government of Nigeria, for the manufacture, marketing and distribution of Nicosan/Hemotoxin, an all-natural, phytopharmaceutical product that has also shown enormous promise for SCD. Both the US Food and Drug Administration and the European Union's regulatory body have already granted to Xechem Orphan Drug status for Nicosan/Hemotoxin and the company is currently in the process of preparing an Investigational New Drug application for submission to the FDA and applicable EU agencies.