Wednesday 19 November 2025

Xechem expands sickle cell arsenal

19 December 2005

New Jersey, USA-based Xechem International says that it has acquired the exclusive, worldwide licensing rights to a new five-membered heterocyclic anti-sickling compound from the Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond. Early research has shown this anti-sickling agent to be a highly effective and relatively non-toxic treatment for sickle cell disease. The new compound further expands Xechem's existing portfolio of products to be used in the fight against this disease.

Previously, Xechem successfully acquired the exclusive worldwide license from the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development, Ministry of Health, government of Nigeria, for the manufacture, marketing and distribution of Nicosan/Hemotoxin, an all-natural, phytopharmaceutical product that has also shown enormous promise for SCD. Both the US Food and Drug Administration and the European Union's regulatory body have already granted to Xechem Orphan Drug status for Nicosan/Hemotoxin and the company is currently in the process of preparing an Investigational New Drug application for submission to the FDA and applicable EU agencies.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

CSL to invest $1.5 billion in USA to manufacture plasma-derived therapies
Pharmaceutical
CSL to invest $1.5 billion in USA to manufacture plasma-derived therapies
18 November 2025
Biotechnology
FDA approves Epkinly combo for follicular lymphoma indications
18 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Grifols wins pediatric label expansion for THROMBATE III from FDA
18 November 2025
Biotechnology
ABL Bio enters license deal with Lilly
18 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
UK nuclear waste to galvanize new cancer treatments
18 November 2025
Biosimilars
Sandoz’s Tyruko first MS biosimilar launched in USA
18 November 2025
Biosimilars
EC green light for Remsima IV liquid formulation, first liquid IV infliximab
18 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Agomab Therapeutics
A clinical‑stage biotech company headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, developing organ‑restricted therapies for fibrotic disease.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze