Xenical improves glycemic control

Swiss drug major Roche says that its weight-loss drug Xenical (orlistat) has demonstrated efficacy in trials in obese patients with type 2 diabetes. The data, which were presented at the International Congress on Obesity in Sydney, Australia, also showed that the agent improved glycemic control in such patients to a greater extent than weight-loss alone.
Lead study investigator Stephan Jacob, a professor at the Institute for Cardiometabolic Preventative Medicine in Germany, said: "there is clear evidence to show that, if weight is controlled, type 2 diabetes can be prevented or reversed." He added that the presented findings further recommended the product's use by diabetic patients.
...and lowers blood pressure
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze