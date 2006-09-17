Xenical improves glycemic control

Swiss drug major Roche says that its weight-loss drug Xenical (orlistat) has demonstrated efficacy in trials in obese patients with type 2 diabetes. The data, which were presented at the International Congress on Obesity in Sydney, Australia, also showed that the agent improved glycemic control in such patients to a greater extent than weight-loss alone.

Lead study investigator Stephan Jacob, a professor at the Institute for Cardiometabolic Preventative Medicine in Germany, said: "there is clear evidence to show that, if weight is controlled, type 2 diabetes can be prevented or reversed." He added that the presented findings further recommended the product's use by diabetic patients.

...and lowers blood pressure