XenoPort licenses XP13512 to Astellas

US drugmaker XenoPort has licensed its lead product candidate XP13512 to Japanese drug major Astellas, granting exclusive commercialization and development rights in several Asian territories.
The agent is a transported prodrug of gabapentin, a New Chemical Entity designed to improve the pharmacokinetics and therapeutic benefits of the painkiller, which has shown efficacy against neuropathic pain and restless legs syndrome in Phase II studies.
Under the terms of the deal, Astellas has obtained exclusive rights to develop and commercialize XP13512 in Japan, Korea, the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand and Taiwan. It plans to initiate Phase I clinical trials in the middle of next year. XenoPort will receive an initial license payment of $25.0 million and is eligible to get milestone fees totaling up to $60.0 million.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze