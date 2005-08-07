Xenoport's RLS drug sees good Ph IIb data

US drugmaker XenoPort says that results from a Phase IIb clinical trial of its most advanced product candidate, XP13512, demonstrate that it provided statistically-significant and clinically-relevant benefits to patients with restless legs syndrome when dosed at 1,200mg once per day for 14 days.

The multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study enrolled 95 patients diagnosed with RLS using the International RLS Study Group diagnostic criteria. Patients were randomized to one of three treatment groups: placebo, 600mg or 1,200mg of the drug, all dosed daily at the evening meal.

The 1200mg subgroup saw a highly statistically-significant improvement in the IRLS score at the end of 14 days of treatment, fulfilling the primary endpoint of the trial. On the basis of patient and investigator Clinical Global Impression of Change scale scores, 81% of those on 1,200mg were "much improved" or "very much improved," versus 48% of those on placebo. The firm said that it hopes to intitiate Phase III trials with the compound in the first half of next year.