XenoPort starts Ph I GERD drug

XenoPort of the USA has initiated Phase I clinical trials of XP19986, a New Chemical Entity that is a transported prodrug of R-baclofen, which aim to assess the safety and pharmacokinetic properties of the agent in three different formulations. In future studies, XenoPort plans to evaluate the therapeutic utility of the drug for the treatment of spasticity and gastroesophageal reflux disease, it said.

XP19986 is designed to overcome the deficiencies of the currently-marketed generic drug baclofen, which include necessary frequent daily dosing and unwanted side effects. Absorption of baclofen in the colon is limited, and this has prevented development of a sustained-release formulation that could address these deficiencies, the firm notes.