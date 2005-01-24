Xenova and Oxxon in up to L44M deal

Xenova has signed an exclusive licensing agreement with fellow UK-based Oxxon Therapeutics, a privately-held Oxford University spin-out, which carries a potential value of up to L44 million ($83 million) in upfront and milestone payments, in addition to royalties on product sales. News of the deal sent Xenova's share price rocketing 28% to 8.5 pence.

Under the agreement, Oxxon gains the right to use the DISC-HSV Vector (Disabled Infectious Single Cycle - Herpes Simplex Virus) for a number of specified indications in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The agreement includes global development, manufacturing and marketing rights to DISC-GM-CSF, an oncology product developed using the DISC-HSV Vector platform which has completed a Phase I dose-escalating safety study. Xenova retains the rights to the DISC-PRO vaccine program for the prophylaxis of herpes virus diseases, the company said.