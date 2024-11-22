XENOVA Collaboration

- Xenova is to collaborate with PharmaGenics of New Jersey, USA, on the development of new anticancer drugs aimed at restoring the normal function of the p53 gene, implicated in many common tumor types. The collaboration will combine Xenova's drug discovery technology with PharmaGenics molecular biology and pharmacology expertise. PharmaGenics will have rights to emerging products in the Americas, while Xenova will have rights elsewhere.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze