Xenova Reports Further Losses And Lower Revenues

UK-based Xenova saw revenues decline by 25.8% to L320,000 ($518,000) for first-quarter 1995, while operating expenses increased 25.8% to L3.3 million, leading to a net loss of L2.7 million ($4.4 million) compared with a loss of L1.96 million in the like, year-earlier period. The company says the difference in revenues was caused by the timing of payments on completion of stages in joint projects. Xenova has cash reserves of L13.6 million).

During the quarter, said chief executive Louis Nisbet, Xenova introduced new processes to enhance its integrated drug delivery technology, made progress in its clinical and preclinical development program and added to its pipeline of drug leads. The company is now seeking to offset development costs in the future, as well as gaining access to expertise by securing development partnerships, and it has had discussions with major drug companies on partnering its PAI inhibitor development program.

The quarter also saw the progression of Phase I trials with dose escalation in patients with advanced cancer of XR5000 in the UK and New Zealand. Phase II trials are expected to start this year. More-over, he said, Xenova researchers made significant progress towards selecting two additional drug candidates for possible entry into clinical trials in 1995.