Xenova reports positive Ph II data for XR9576

Xenova has shown in a Phase IIa clinical trial that XR9576, asmall-molecule inhibitor of the P-glycoprotein pump, when used in combination with paclitaxel and carboplatin, was effective in restoring the sensitivity of multidrug resistant cancer cells to specific anti-cancer agents in patients with ovarian cancer. A further Phase IIa study showed that XR9576 can be safely administered in combination with the cytotoxic drug vinorelbine without affecting its pharmacokinetics.
