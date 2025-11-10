Xenova Revenues

UK-based Xenova achieved L447,000 ($706,000) revenues largely from drug discovery collaborations with corporate partners for the quarter ended September 1995. The firm reported a net loss of L1.5 million, but said operating expenses decreased to L2.1 million from L2.9 million in third-quarter 1994. Xenova has also filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a direct placement of up to 2.8 million ADRs.
