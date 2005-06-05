Xenova's even progress in first-quarter results

UK drugmaker Xenova Group has reported a first-quarter 2005 net loss per share of 0.8 pence, in line with its performance during the like, year-ago period which saw a loss of 0.9 pence.

Revenues from licensing agreements, strategic partnerships and manufacturing outsourcing totaled L1.1 million ($2.0 million), up 22%. Revenue included license fees and milestones of L700,000 and manufacturing revenue of L400,000.

R&D expenditure equalled L3.2 million, in line with the prior year. Costs were mainly due to the Phase III trial of its glioma treatment TransMID (a modified diptheria toxin), which obtained a Japanese Orphan Drug designation during the period, and a Phase I study of TA-NIC, its vaccine for nicotine addiction. Administrative expenses stood at L1.5 million, a 50% increase on 2004 due to more professional fees reflecting greater corporate activity during the period.