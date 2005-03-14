Xenova's full-year 2004 loss cut as costs plunge

UK drugmaker Xenova saw a substantial fall in its loss for the year ended December 31, 2004, as sliding sales were countered by a huge drop in administration expenses.

The company, which primarily specializes in the development of novel drugs for cancer and addiction with a secondary focus on immunotherapy, recorded revenues from licensing agreements, strategic partnerships and manufacturing outsourcing of L4.6 million ($8.8 million), 40.2% down on last year's figure of L7.7 million.