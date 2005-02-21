Xenova's TransMID gets OD status in Japan

UK drugmaker Xenova says that Sosei Co, its licensee for the Japanese market, has been granted Orphan Drug status for the use of TransMID (a modified diptheria toxin) in the treatment of glioma by Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, triggering a milestone payment to the UK firm.
Xenova chief executive David Oxlade commented: "glioblastoma multiforme is an indication that is very poorly served by current treatments. TransMID has already demonstrated significant improvement over existing treatments in Phase II clinical trials increasing median survival for patients from a historical average of 26 weeks up to 37 weeks." He went on to say that "the positive response from the MHLW in Japan, following that from the [US] Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency, underlines the potential for TransMID in the worldwide market for brain tumor treatment."
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