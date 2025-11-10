Xenova Streamlines Drug Development

UK-based Xenova Group is implementing strategic streamlining of its drug discovery and development programs designed to reduce its cash expenditure by an aggregate of over L4 million ($6.4 million) up to the end of 1996. With cash reserves of L13.7 million as of March 31, Xenova says it expects its current cash reserves to last through the end of 1966. As a result of the restructuring, Xenova will maintain its current integrated drug discovery technology and its most advanced programs, while other earlier-stage programs will be considered for partnering and future development.

Xenova adds that it will focus on three advanced drug development and six drug discovery programs: anticancer drug program - clinical development of XR5000, a broadly-active topoisomerase inhibitor, currently in Phase I trials in collaboration with the Cancer Research Campaign; thrombosis program - preclinical and clinical development of the XR334 series, plasminogen activator inhibitors, the first of a new class of potential acute, maintenance and preventive treatments for thrombosis; cancer multi-drug resistance program - preclinical and clinical development of the XR1500 series for the potential treatment of drug resistant cancers; collaborative drug discovery programs - ongoing partnerships with Genentech, Genzyme, Warner-Lambert, Suntory and PharmaGenics; and proprietary cancer drug discovery projects based on p53 suppressor gene functions.