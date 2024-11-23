Xenova "Substantially Improved" in 1995

UK pharmaceutical group Xenova said that it substantially improved its financial position in 1995, streamlining its development programs to save up to $6.4 million through the end of 1997. The firm raised $8.85 million gross in a placement of new shares; received two grants from NCI and the UK Department of Trade and Industry respectively; and completed an agreement with Suntory to extend its drug discovery collaboration.
For the year, revenues were
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze