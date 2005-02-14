Xigen receives Pfizer research award

Swiss biotechnology firm Xigen has been granted a Pfizer research award for its work on stroke therapies. Xigen, a Lausanne University spin-off company, was recognized for its research in neuroscience and nervous sytem disorders, in particular for its work on neuroprotection via the inhibition of the JNK pathway, a regulator of cell death.

Seven years of research on this pathway has led the company to its most promising candidate, the stroke therapeutic XG-102, which will enter clinical development later this year. If the product gains approval, Xigen stands to make a substantial market impact as stroke is a major disease for which there are currently no available treatments.