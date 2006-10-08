Xoma and Affimed Tech AG sign cross license deal

US drugmaker Xoma and Germany's Affimed Therapeutics AG have signed a cross-license and collaboration agreement for antibody-related technologies. The deal, financial terms of which were not disclosed, provides the US antibody specialist with a license under Affimed's antibody library patents for discovery purposes, as well as for development and commercialization of antibodies. In addition, Affimed has agreed to build two customized patient-derived human antibody phage display libraries according to Xoma's specifications.
As part of the deal, Affimed gains a license to use the US firm's Bacterial Cell Expression technology for research purposes, with an option to acquire a license for production and commercialization of antibodies, in particular for Affimed's proprietary TandAb and Flexibody technologies. Xoma has also agreed to provide Affimed with cell line development and process development services specific to a TandAb therapeutic product candidate that the German firm is currently developing.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze