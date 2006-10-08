Xoma and Affimed Tech AG sign cross license deal

US drugmaker Xoma and Germany's Affimed Therapeutics AG have signed a cross-license and collaboration agreement for antibody-related technologies. The deal, financial terms of which were not disclosed, provides the US antibody specialist with a license under Affimed's antibody library patents for discovery purposes, as well as for development and commercialization of antibodies. In addition, Affimed has agreed to build two customized patient-derived human antibody phage display libraries according to Xoma's specifications.

As part of the deal, Affimed gains a license to use the US firm's Bacterial Cell Expression technology for research purposes, with an option to acquire a license for production and commercialization of antibodies, in particular for Affimed's proprietary TandAb and Flexibody technologies. Xoma has also agreed to provide Affimed with cell line development and process development services specific to a TandAb therapeutic product candidate that the German firm is currently developing.