Xoma Corp Expands Ph III Neuprex Trial To UK

20 January 1997

- Xoma Corp has expanded its Phase III clinical trial with Neuprex(rBPI21) to include children with severe meningococcemia in the UK, currently experiencing an outbreak of the disease.

