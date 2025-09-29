Xoma Cuts Losses In 1995; Reports Clinical Progress

US biopharmaceutical company Xoma reduced its loss in 1995 from L34.6 million or $1.58 per share in 1994 to $22.5 million or 95 cents per share. Revenues for the year fell 29.4% to $1.2 million. It was noted that of the $12.1 million year-to-year earnings improvement, non-recurring items accounted for $4.4 million.

The net loss in the fourth quarter of 1995 was $5.3 million or 21 cents per share, compared with a loss in the 1994 fourth quarter of $11.1 million or 50 cents per share. Turnover was down slightly to $310,000.

John Castello, chairman, president and chief executive of Xoma said: "1995 was a good year for Xoma in terms of setting and achieving challenging goals. Following the restructuring at the end of 1994, we improved our cashflow beyond our established targets and raised funds judiciously to maintain liquidity. We moved aggressively into the clinic with Neuprex (rBPI21), initiating three efficacy trials in 1995 and a fourth already in 1996; we are pleased with the results so far."