Xoma enters deal with Merck & Co

Shares in Xoma closed up 3.3% at $1.86 on June 17 following the news that it has signed a deal with US drugmaker Merck & Co, granting the latter access to its antibody-related intellectual property and screening technology.
Under the terms of the deal, financial details of which were not disclosed, Merck has obtained a non-exclusive, worldwide license to Xoma's bacterial cell expression intellectual property for phage display with potential use in the discovery of antibody products. In return, Xoma receives an undisclosed access fee and milestone payments, as well as sales-based royalties on any future products.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze