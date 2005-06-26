Xoma enters deal with Merck & Co

Shares in Xoma closed up 3.3% at $1.86 on June 17 following the news that it has signed a deal with US drugmaker Merck & Co, granting the latter access to its antibody-related intellectual property and screening technology.

Under the terms of the deal, financial details of which were not disclosed, Merck has obtained a non-exclusive, worldwide license to Xoma's bacterial cell expression intellectual property for phage display with potential use in the discovery of antibody products. In return, Xoma receives an undisclosed access fee and milestone payments, as well as sales-based royalties on any future products.